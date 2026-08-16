Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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16.08.2026 13:29:41
Burnham urged to crack down on gig economy firms to protect 4m workers
Exclusive: Campaigners say millions are missing out on key rights including sick pay and protection against unfair dismissalAndy Burnham is being urged to protect 4 million gig economy workers by prosecuting companies that use widespread “bogus” self-employment practices to deny people their rights.As the prime minister fleshes out his agenda, the Fabian Society and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation have warned that millions of workers are missing out on key statutory rights including parental leave, redundancy pay and protection against unfair dismissal. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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