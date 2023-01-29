|
29.01.2023 15:24:00
Burning Questions: 3 Stocks With Concerns in 2023
After a rough year for growth investors in the market, the past few weeks have shown some promise. Many growth stocks have steadily risen from their lows, giving investors hope that the worst is over. As of this writing, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is near $100 after falling to the low $80s, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is threatening $20 after falling to $12, and Wayfair (NYSE: W) has roughly doubled from its low of $28.But it's unlikely that every growth stock regains its former glory; the market is coming out of a bubble, so caution is warranted. These three stocks have the potential for tremendous investment returns moving forward, but realizing that potential could depend on how they address some burning questions about the underlying businesses.Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Less than one month into 2023, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has found itself in hot water with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ and eight U.S. state attorneys general have sued Alphabet alleging monopolistic practices in the digital advertising market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!