Bursa Malaysia Named Best Stock Exchange for Islamic Listings by Islamic Finance News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bursa Malaysia Berhad ("Bursa Malaysia" or the "Exchange") has been named 'Best Stock Exchange for Islamic Listings' by Islamic Finance News ("IFN") at the recent 14th Annual IFN Services Providers Poll.

This is the second consecutive year Bursa Malaysia emerged as the winner for this category, which was introduced in 2018 in recognition of the most outstanding stock exchange for the listing of Shariah-compliant securities in an enabling and conducive ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, "Malaysia is widely acknowledged as the global leader in the Islamic financial marketplace, and Bursa Malaysia is proud to be able to play a significant role in its growth. Together with the support of our Islamic brokers, we will continue to develop and provide more Shariah-compliant opportunities to both issuers and investors.

"This global recognition from IFN is yet another milestone that will encourage our on-going efforts to further advance and strengthen Bursa's capabilities in the Islamic capital marketplace."

As of 31 August 2020, Shariah Market capitalisation stood at RM1.2 trillion or 71.1% of total market capitalisation. As a leading emerging market exchange, Bursa Malaysia offers a good breadth of Shariah-compliant securities that are listed on the Main, ACE and LEAP Markets. For the same period, 715 or 76.6% out of a total 933 companies listed on the Exchange are Shariah-compliant, tradable on Bursa Malaysia-i, the world's first end-to-end Shariah-compliant investing platform.

Bursa Malaysia-i incorporates a full range of Shariah-compliant exchange-related services including listing, trading, clearing, settlement and depository services, augmenting Bursa Malaysia's leadership as the global marketplace for Shariah listing and investments.

