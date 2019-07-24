Bus accident on Highway 640 West - The City of Brossard commends its employees and maintains day camp activities

BROSSARD, QC, July 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Brossard welcomes the fact that no serious injuries were reported in this morning's accident involving two school buses on Highway 640 West headed to Oka Beach. The City would like to recognize the life-saving intervention of all the responders involved, including the monitors and camp leaders, who remained calm and reassured the children.

As a precautionary measure, the 83 children and 19 employees who were on the two buses were taken to Saint-Eustache Hospital. The hospital administration directly contacted the parents of the children involved.

The parents of the children on the other three buses that were not involved in the accident were contacted by the City of Brossard earlier in the day to reassure them.

Day camp activities maintained

Les Frimousses day camp activities will continue as scheduled tomorrow morning. Parents are therefore asked to drop their children off at the usual location.

Psychological counselling

The CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre will be contacting by phone or e-mail the parents of the children who were directly affected by the accident to provide them with the customary information.

Parents who would like to obtain psychological counselling for their children can contact CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre psychosocial services at 450-445-4452, ext. 2666, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or call 811.

For its part, the City of Brossard is offering all day camp employees with an assistance and information program to support them and help get through the coming days.

SOURCE Ville de Brossard