Busch Gardens Parks Announce 2019 First Responders Salute with Half-Off Admission

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning July 12 through July 31, Busch Gardens® is excited to offer first responders and three of their guests half-price admission to its award-winning Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

"We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others," said Gus Antorcha, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "This summer, we're especially excited to welcome first respondents and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions. Offering first responders discounted entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are."

Those who take advantage of this special offer will be able to take in a multitude of recently opened and record- breaking attractions, animal exhibits and rides across all parks, including:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg — just named the most beautiful theme park in the world for the 29 th straight year — welcomes visitors to the brand-new extreme swing ride Finnegan's Flyer™. Soaring high and swinging out over the cliffs of the Celtic coast, this Screamin' Swing ride is located in the park's charming Ireland village. This breathtaking attraction features two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders that fly progressively higher with each swing.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings a new level of excitement with Florida's tallest launch coaster, Tigris -catapulting riders through an exhilarating array of looping twists with forward and backward motion, gravity-defying drops, a 150-foot skyward surge, and an inverted heart line roll, all at more than 60 miles per hour — and all only available at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

As part of Busch Gardens Parks First Responder Salute, tickets purchased by July 31 can be redeemed for park entry until August 18. Those eligible for this offer include fire rescue responders, EMT/EMS employees, law enforcement officers, and 911 dispatchers. Tickets can be purchased online at https://buschgardens.com/firstresponders.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

