BUSHMILLS IRISH WHISKEY PARTNERS WITH HIT SHOW, PEAKY BLINDERS

Two stories of passion and perseverance unite to inspire fans to drink like a Shelby this St. Patrick's Day

Jersey City, NJToday, Bushmills Irish Whiskey - from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, announces its designation as the Official Whiskey of the Peaky Blinders TV Show, and preferred sipper of the notorious "Shelby Family". The partnership with Endemol Shine North America (a Banijay company), and Peaky Blinders' official brand owner and series producer, Caryn Mandabach Productions, launches just in time for St. Patrick's Day with an exciting offer for fans to imbibe like the Shelby's and will extend through 2022.

The Shelby Family and Bushmills Irish Whiskey share stories of passion and perseverance in the face of adversity. Bushmills has never wavered from its commitment to crafting great whiskey with a recipe passed down through generations of skilled and devoted whiskey-makers. Made on the wild edges of the north coast of Ireland, Bushmills has stood the test of time for over 400 years, having overcome conflict, fire and famine.

"The motivations of the Shelby's are those of family, loyalty and perseverance, which are the same qualities that have put Bushmills at the forefront of whiskey making for hundreds of years,'' said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "Over the course of our partnership, we are excited to connect with a new, dynamic generation of whiskey drinkers through collaborative content and experiences that speak to the history and heart of our brand."

To kick off the partnership, starting today and running through March 17th, fans of Bushmills Irish Whiskey and of the Peaky Blinders TV show can order a Shelby Sour from their local bar, and Bushmills will cover the cost. The cocktail recipe, inspired by Tommy Shelby, features sweet and fruity flavors, balanced by the smooth, warm finish of Bushmills Original Whiskey. Head to www.Bushmills.com/Shelby for official terms and conditions of the program, the Shelby Sour recipe and an exclusive sneak peek into Bushmills' next release.

"What better way to welcome Bushmills as the Official Whiskey of the Peaky Blinders TV series than with a free whiskey cocktail for our loyal fans," said Scott Shillet, Vice President of Licensing at Endemol Shine North America. "We're excited to give our extended Shelby family a first taste of the partnership this St. Patrick's Day as they eagerly await the sixth and final season of the hit show."

Throughout the year, Bushmills and Endemol Shine North America (a Banijay company), in collaboration with Peaky Blinders' official brand owner and series producer, Caryn Mandabach Productions, will connect with U.S. consumers through an exciting, full-scale promotion featuring co-branded content, a national advertising campaign and live experiential moments. For now, those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day are invited to toast the Official Whiskey of the Peaky Blinders TV Show, with the Shelby Sour cocktail and follow @BushmillsUSA on Instagram for more Peaky Blinders-inspired St. Patrick's Day activations and experiences.

About Bushmills® Irish Whiskey

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey is crafted with care and passion at the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery. Bushmills has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations. The brand's award-winning triple distilled single malt whiskeys are renowned for their signature smooth taste and famous house style: Bushmills® Original, Bushmills® Red Bush, Bushmills® Black Bush, Bushmills® 10 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills® 12 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills® 16 Year Old Single Malt, and Bushmills® 21 Year Old Single Malt. Learn more at www.bushmills.com.

Bushmills® Blended Irish Whiskey. 46% Alc./Vol. (93.4 Proof). Trademarks owned by "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited. ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About Peaky Blinders

The multi-award-winning gangster epic Peaky Blinders was created and written by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke). Sold to more than 180 countries, the series is widely available internationally on Netflix. The series is owned and produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and co-produced with Banijay's Tiger Aspect Productions. Banijay represent a range of global ancillary rights for the Peaky Blinders brand. Peaky Blinders is distributed by Banijay Rights.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil, Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog and Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "The Courtship" (NBC), "Wipeout" (TBS), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "Foodtastic" (Disney+), "Married to Real Estate" (HGTV), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Swamp People" (History), "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (E!), "The Challenge" (MTV) and the upcoming launches of "The Surreal Life" (VH1), "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (Bravo) and "Ripley" (Showtime).

The company also produces Spanish-language hits including including "Mira Quien Baila" (Univision), "MasterChef Mexico" (TV Azteca), "Me Caigo de Risa" (Televisa), "Nicky Jam: El Ganador" (Netflix), "Se Rentan Cuartos" (Comedy Central Latinoamerica'), "Quien es la Mascara" (Televisa), "Subete a Mi Moto" (Amazon Prime), "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Amazon), "Cazatesoros" (TV Azteca), "Minuto Para Ganar VIP" (Televisa), "Tu Cara Me Suena" (Univision), "La Casa de los Famosos" (Telemundo), "MasterChef Latino" (Estrella), and the upcoming Pantaya show starring Kate del Castillo, "A Beautiful Lie."

About Caryn Mandabach Productions

Caryn Mandabach Productions is an independent television production company which produces and owns the BAFTA winning drama Peaky Blinders. In addition to the critically acclaimed series, the company's oversight includes all development and licensing of the eponymous Peaky Blinders brand. Founded by Emmy-winning US producer, Caryn Mandabach, whose prolific career includes the creation of iconic titles such as Roseanne, Third Rock from the Sun, That 70s Show and Nurse Jackie, the company continues to distinguish itself through the development and production of ground-breaking, culturally relevant content that is consistently part of pop culture vernacular.

