Bush's® Beans and HGTV Host Mina Starsiak Hawk Partner to Give Away Total Bean-Themed Backyard Makeover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're finally having people over again and want to "wow" our families and friends with our yards and our food – in fact, 90 percent of Americans say their outdoor living space is more valuable than ever before*. As a summer cook-out staple, Bush's® Beans is teaming up with HGTV's "Good Bones" host Mina Starsiak Hawk to give one lucky fan a chance to win a Bush's Bean-themed backyard makeover of their dreams, designed by Mina. They are also sharing easy, affordable tips and tricks fans need to prepare for summertime entertaining.

"Grilling in my backyard is the heart of all my summertime gatherings," said Mina Starsiak Hawk. "My outdoor space is a beautiful mini-escape with my family and friends as we enjoy the best parts of summer: warm weather, tasty grilled favorites with a side of Bush's Baked Beans and memorable time spent with others."

Bush's Beautiful Summer Contest

In need of a backyard makeover? As an unexpected twist on the heart of beautiful gatherings, Bush's will give one lucky winner a total Bush's Bean-themed backyard makeover designed by Mina, including a unique, one-of-a-kind Bean Pit – perfect for grilling or summer ambience.

Starting today, June 23, the Bush's Beautiful Summer Contest is officially open for entries. Fans can enter the contest through July 18 by posting a picture of the backyard they want to makeover to Instagram or Twitter using #BushsBeautifulSummerContest. One winner will receive a Bush's Bean-themed backyard makeover worth up to $65,000 and a check in the amount of $10,000.

Pro-Tips from Mina for Summertime Entertaining

For fans who don't win the contest, but are interested in elevating their summer gatherings, Hawk suggests a few simple tips:

Make your space pop!

There are so many ways to spruce up your space without much money. Re-stain the wood, add an outdoor rug, or hang lighting to make your space feel cozier.

Extend your seating on a budget.

Increase your seating options to allow for more guests by using benches that are also storage containers; store your beautiful outdoor cushions when not needed.

Create a new centerpiece that is edible.

Put away the small dishes for garnishes and wow your guests with a lovely and unique centerpiece that houses herbs like parsley or rosemary for the picking. These centerpieces let your guests choose what unique homemade taste they add to their meals and infuses a lovely aroma to the event.

Bush's Makes Your Summer Beautiful.

Bush's Baked Beans are the perfect side dish for any summer meal. Whether you're looking for a classic taste or an unexpected pop of jalapeño, Bush's Baked Beans are always a crowd pleaser.

Fire it up!

Create a bean-shaped fire pit that features two fire pits in one. These are a great option for cooking and add a special element of ambience and heat (for the cooler evenings).

"We're thrilled to partner with Mina Starsiak Hawk to help our fans make summer beautiful, whether they win the contest or use her DIY tips," said Penny Caudill, Bush's Baked Beans brand manager. "Summer 2021 is the first time many people will be entertaining in over a year and our backyards will once again be the heart of our summertime get-togethers."

Bush's Makes Your Summertime Spread Beautiful

No summertime gathering is complete without a lineup of delicious food, and Bush's Baked Beans are the perfect complement to hamburgers, hot dogs and other summer favorites. For fans looking to take their grilling flavors up a notch, Bush's recently introduced its new Sweet Heat Baked Beans, featuring the bold blend of spices and brown sugar you know, with an unexpected pop of jalapeño heat that adds a flare to summer's favorite side dish.

Fans can visit bushsbeans.com for a variety of grilling recipes and inspiration for their summer gatherings, including Hamburger Baked Beans, Hawaiian-Style Baked Beans, Sweet Heat with Fajita Dogs and more.

For more information on Bush's Beautiful Summer Contest, visit bushbeans.com/beautifulsummer and follow Bush's on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*According to the International Casual Furnishings Association 2021 Trend Report; March 3, 2021

About Bush's®

Bush's® is all about family, friends that feel like family, and a certain Secret Family Recipe. When you enjoy our beans (doesn't matter if they're Baked Beans, black beans, pinto beans, great northern beans...you get the picture), you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's® has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to satisfying bean recipes, you're cooking up the best with Bush's Best®. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About Mina Starsiak Hawk

Mina is co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, star of HGTV's show Good Bones, which airs a new season this month. She is a realtor, designer, author and a dedicated mom. Mina has been featured in several other HGTV shows including the hit special Very Brady Renovation series and Rock the Block. She recently launched a retail storefront in Indianapolis as well as her first children's book, Built Together, which released earlier this year. Mina is currently hard at work on her new home furniture collection that will hit retail later this year. She is represented by Arc Collective and lives with her family in Indianapolis.

