Bush's® Beans Seeks One Chili-Loving Fan to be First Ever Chili Commissioner

The Chili Commissioner will receive a $20K "salary" and co-host a Bush's tailgate at the SEC Championship football game alongside actor and fellow chili connoisseur Brian Baumgartner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Beans is kicking off chili and football season with a nationwide search for the ultimate chili fan to be their first ever Chili Commissioner*, a role dedicated to keeping the tailgate spirit alive and the chili flowing through a handful of designated responsibilities.

As Chili Commissioner, the grand prize winner will collaborate on an official "Tailgate Chili of Champions" recipe and take their passion for chili center stage by co-hosting a tailgate, presented by Bush's as the "Official Beans of the SEC," at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on December 3, 2022. At the tailgate, the Chili Commissioner will participate in a chili cook-off alongside actor, chili cookbook author and co-host Brian Baumgartner and other activities before attending the SEC Championship game.

"As a self-proclaimed chili aficionado, I am excited to team up with Bush's new Chili Commissioner to share our love of chili and battle it out in a chili cook-off in December," said Brian Baumgartner. "Chili is a longstanding gameday tradition that brings a sense of recipe rivalry. To the future Chili Commissioner, may the best recipe win."

Perks of the job include:

A $20,000 one-time "salary"

one-time "salary" Opportunity to collaborate on an official "Tailgate Chili of Champions" recipe

Co-host Bush's SEC Championship game tailgate alongside Brian Baumgartner , including a chili-cook off judged by a World Championship Chili Cook-off Champion

, including a chili-cook off judged by a World Championship Chili Cook-off Champion Two tickets and a two-night all-expenses paid trip for the winner and a guest to attend the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on December 3, 2022

on A meet-and-greet with actor and chili connoisseur Brian Baumgartner and a winner of the World Championship Chili Cook-off

and a winner of the World Championship Chili Cook-off A year's supply of Bush's Chili Beans – a top ingredient in any winning chili dish, slow simmered with delicious spices and sauce to infuse flavor in every bean

How to apply:

Now through November 8, visit bushschilicommissioner.com to apply to be Bush's first ever Chili Commissioner. Don't fumble through the application! There are two easy steps required to apply:

Applicants need to complete an application with basic details, such as name and contact information, as well as answer a few short-answer prompts (in 100 words or less)

Next, applicants need to upload a 15-second video explaining why they are the best fit for Bush's Chili Commissioner role

"At Bush's, we know that crafting a perfect pot of chili is an important gameday ritual for many football fans this time of year," said Ben Carpenter, Brand Manager. "Thanks to our new Chili Commissioner role, plus partnerships with Brian Baumgartner, the International Chili Society, and the SEC, we'll be able to showcase our championship-quality Chili Beans on one of the biggest stages in college sports and help bring flavor to tailgates nationwide."

To learn more about the honorary Chili Commissioner position, see here. Be sure to share your chili fandom with Bush's on social media, tagging @BushsBeans on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

Bush's Beans recently announced a multi-year sponsorship with the SEC, bringing bold flavors and good times to gameday tailgates this chili season.

*Bush's Chili Commissioner is a promotional title. Entrants are not applying for employment with Bush's and will not be entitled to any employment benefits.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

