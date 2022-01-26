Bush's Beans Taps into Internet's Love of Beans to Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage in First-Ever "Can" Film Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Beans, known for its signature commercials – cue "Roll that Beautiful Bean Footage," is looking to the talented, bean-obsessed social creator community to join in on its next era of beautiful bean content with the first-ever Bush's Beans Can Film Festival.

Inspired by all the amazing videos on Reels and TikTok, Bush's is calling on creators to submit their custom bean-themed content to the festival, where one lucky winner's content could be chosen to air as a Bush's commercial along with a $50,000 cash prize. Four secondary prizes of $2,500 each will also be awarded.

"With all the fun bean content online, we've had a front row seat to see just how talented some of these up-and-coming creators are," said Brittanie Weaver, Director of Marketing. "Why not showcase that talent and invite them to roll that beautiful bean footage with us?"

Starting today, creators can enter the Bush's Beans Can Film Festival by developing and submitting a short video (15-30 seconds) highlighting the iconic Bush's Beans cans in a fun, never-before-seen way. Submissions must be posted on Instagram or TikTok using #BushsCanFilmContest by Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For full contest rules, visit bushbeans.com/canfilmfest-officialrules.

To spread the bean love, Bush's has teamed up with fan-favorite social creator, actor and blue cardigan aficionado Adam Rose (@realadamrose) to host the Bush's Beans Can Film Festival. The event will feature a panel of top social creators who specialize in content creation, filmmaking, special effects, stop motion and transitions including Ben Treat (@franticframes), Miranda Morey(@mirandamorey_), Ashley Xu (@ashhasacamera), Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) and Tommy Guta (@tommyguta). They will share exclusive industry knowledge, including their creative process and what it takes to become a successful content creator.

Each creator also developed their very own beautiful Bush's Beans can content for entry inspiration that can be viewed at bushbeans.com/canfilmfest.

The contest will culminate at the virtual Bush's Beans Can Film Festival on March 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET, where the top finalist videos will be debuted, and a winner unveiled. Fans across the country are invited to tune into a live stream of the festival and can register for the event at bushbeans.com/canfilmfest.

To learn more about Bush's Beans Can Film Festival visit bushbeans.com/canfilmfest and follow Bush's on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for exclusive content.

About Bush's ® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com .

