Business Analyst - SAP Support (Pune, MH, IN)

Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. JOB PURPOSEWe are looking for a Business Analyst to join our global SAP Support Team in Pune, India. You will join our team of talented business analyst, architects work collaboratively with them to deliver support to our business units within the SAP ERP practice.You will work on a global environment , contributing to the achievement of on-time support for all issues, questions, changes within the SAP ERP practice SKILLS,TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOUR • Basic understanding of core business processes and incident management and escalation process• Experience in IT / Information management / Business administration• From 2 - 5 years’ experience in the same area within Global Organizations• Good knowledge of at least 2 main SAP modules (MM, PP, QM, FI, CO, SD, LE)• Fluent in spoken and written English, basic knowledge of German is a plus • Entrepreneur / Proactive attitude and capability to work with a minimum guidance• Capability to work in a multi-cultural environment • Able to priorities• Builds relationships and communicates effectively in order to positively influence peers and other stakeholders• Experience with ITIL service management software (Service Now preferred)MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES• Work in an agile environment, involved in the entire product support, working side by side with other SAP team members• Support the ERP team to support proactively user incidents and change requests• Taking care of efficiency and effectiveness of SAP’s support processes• Coordinate / prioritize processing of critical customer incidents• Identification and escalation of issues and risks to management in a timely manner• Monitor and follow-up on open incidents close to SLA breaching• Prepare presentations and statistical reports on a weekly basis• Professional, proactive communication with internal customers & colleagues• Correct management of the expectations of SAP customers & colleagues• Creating internal/external content for our knowledge base• Requirements gathering and analysis for storyboarding and creating functional requirements specifications if required.• Manage systems development, test script preparations/testing and training materials or any other relevant documentation when applicable. • Training of key/end users (various levels of the organization).• Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience• Provide after-hours support for sap system as needed (flexible working time)• Assist with upgrades, support packs and enhancements• Possibility to participate in SAP projects KPI's• Key and End users Survey• SLAs - Incident Management resolution We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career oppor­tunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com