Business Leaders Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, Glenn Sanford, and Hector LaMarque Share Secrets to Starting, Growing, and Exiting Successful Businesses

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Cardone Ventures hosts business leaders Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, Glenn Sanford, and Hector LaMarque, who are sharing the secrets to starting, growing, and exiting successful businesses. Business owners from across the globe paid $25,000 per person to attend an exclusive Mastermind in Cabo San Lucas, April 23-24, 2021. This select group of business owners is learning from the greatest entrepreneurial minds how to start profitable businesses and create massive success—all from the luxury of the beach and private yacht.

Grant Cardone is a New York Times Bestselling Author, the #1 sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. Grant urges his followers and clients to make success their duty, responsibility, and obligation to achieve freedom for themselves and their families.

Brandon Dawson founded his first business at the age of 26 and was one of the youngest people to ring the bell on the American Stock Exchange. With zero debt and no outside capital, he founded and self-funded Audigy Group, growing annual revenue to over $35 million through organic growth. He exited the company at 77X EBITDA for $151 million. Today, Brandon coaches Cardone Ventures' clients on how to use his proven leadership and business strategies to create their legacies.

Glenn Sanford is the founder of eXp Realty, CEO of eXp World Holdings, Inc. and Chief Strategy Officer for VirBELA. In the last 11 years, since launching with 25 agents, eXp Realty has grown to over 36,000 agents in all 50 states, DC, Canada, the UK, Australia, and South Africa. eXp Realty does business in over 600 different MLS market areas around the US and Canada and multiple markets internationally.

Hector LaMarque is a top Senior National Sales Director whose specialty is developing successful money-making leaders. Hector's sales force currently exceeds 341 Regional Vice Presidents and 10,000 agents, and his financial services career income exceeds $65 million. Hector attributes his meteoric rise to success in financial services to his unwavering dedication to personal growth and his passion for teaching all that he's learned.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, helping entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $50 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

