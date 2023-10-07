07.10.2023 14:00:00

BUSINESS LOCATION SWITZERLAND AT HLTH BOOTH #5829 IN LAS VEGAS 8-10 October, 2023!

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the Future of Health Tech in Switzerland! With 3% of GDP invested in R&D and ranking 1st in the Global Innovation Index 2023 for the 13th consecutive year, Switzerland is THE hub for health tech innovation.

Business Location Switzerland (PRNewsfoto/Business Location Switzerland)

Home to industry giants like Roche, Novartis, and more, this innovation powerhouse is where ideas become reality.

Come visit us at the Business Location Switzerland booth #5829! Discover the endless possibilities of scaling your health tech operations in Switzerland.

As a bonus meet innovative startup Nanoleq introducing the future of smart textiles https://www.nanoleq.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-location-switzerland-at-hlth-booth-5829-in-las-vegas-8-10-october-2023-301949997.html

SOURCE Business Location Switzerland

