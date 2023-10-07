|
07.10.2023 14:00:00
BUSINESS LOCATION SWITZERLAND AT HLTH BOOTH #5829 IN LAS VEGAS 8-10 October, 2023!
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the Future of Health Tech in Switzerland! With 3% of GDP invested in R&D and ranking 1st in the Global Innovation Index 2023 for the 13th consecutive year, Switzerland is THE hub for health tech innovation.
Home to industry giants like Roche, Novartis, and more, this innovation powerhouse is where ideas become reality.
Come visit us at the Business Location Switzerland booth #5829! Discover the endless possibilities of scaling your health tech operations in Switzerland.
As a bonus meet innovative startup Nanoleq introducing the future of smart textiles https://www.nanoleq.com/.
