|
10.07.2020 01:36:00
Business people who accompanied AMLO recognized on tour in the US: GEA
WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the Mexican businessmen who accompanied him on his tour of the United States to celebrate the entry into force of the T-MEC.
The first president stressed that he attended the dinner of his friend Donald Trump accompanied by prominent Mexican businessmen, not only because they invest, produce, and generate jobs, but also because they have a social dimension.
They are outstanding entrepreneurs because they invest and have a social dimension; they are not only thinking about becoming richer but also helping others.
Among the businessmen present at the dinner were Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles; Bernardo Gómez, executive vice president of Televisa; Carlos Slim, Honorary President of Grupo Carso; Carlos Hank González, president of Grupo Financiero Banorte; Ricardo Salinas Pliego, President of Grupo Salinas, among others.
On his visit to Washington, Vázquez Aldir said that it was a great honor to accompany President López Obrador. Through his Twitter account, he wrote: "It is a great honor for me to accompany President @lopezobrador_ in his visit to President Trump @POTUS. "This meeting will serve to unite the two countries even more. Mexico and the United States together are stronger."
Steel business people from the United States expressed their optimism for expanding in Mexico. Sempra revealed the beginning of a gas factory project, expected to be built in Baja California.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-people-who-accompanied-amlo-recognized-on-tour-in-the-us-gea-301091281.html
SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag eher pessimistisch. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab seine Zuschläge wieder ab. Der DAX konnte seine Gewinne auch nicht halten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Donnerstag zulegen.