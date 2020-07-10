WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the Mexican businessmen who accompanied him on his tour of the United States to celebrate the entry into force of the T-MEC.

The first president stressed that he attended the dinner of his friend Donald Trump accompanied by prominent Mexican businessmen, not only because they invest, produce, and generate jobs, but also because they have a social dimension.

They are outstanding entrepreneurs because they invest and have a social dimension; they are not only thinking about becoming richer but also helping others.

Among the businessmen present at the dinner were Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles; Bernardo Gómez, executive vice president of Televisa; Carlos Slim, Honorary President of Grupo Carso; Carlos Hank González, president of Grupo Financiero Banorte; Ricardo Salinas Pliego, President of Grupo Salinas, among others.

On his visit to Washington, Vázquez Aldir said that it was a great honor to accompany President López Obrador. Through his Twitter account, he wrote: "It is a great honor for me to accompany President @lopezobrador_ in his visit to President Trump @POTUS. "This meeting will serve to unite the two countries even more. Mexico and the United States together are stronger."

Steel business people from the United States expressed their optimism for expanding in Mexico. Sempra revealed the beginning of a gas factory project, expected to be built in Baja California.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-people-who-accompanied-amlo-recognized-on-tour-in-the-us-gea-301091281.html

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir