Business Reporter: Enhancing IoT networks with 5G mobile

To leverage 5G for IoT, start by understanding its complexity

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video interview published on Business Reporter, Adam Cousin, Technical Business Development Manager at Telit, explains how 5G is expanding the potential use of IoT networks.

5G promises a wonderful experience for consumers to download HD movies in seconds. But it has many more significant business roles. 5G can provide enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), facilitating bandwidth intensive apps for instance providing Gigabit broadband to homes and offices where fibre is too is expensive or not available.

5G takes a revolutionary approach that started in 4G and makes it even easier for organisations to build their own network of IoT devices within a private environment as well as using the public network. This enables commercial organisations to connect many more devices than possible with 4G.

The new release of 5G can also deliver ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) designed to meet the single-digit-millisecond latency requirements of applications like telemedicine and autonomous vehicles.

But the next release of 5G can also provide massive machine-type communications (mMTC) for those networks that form the backbone of large IoT deployments like smart cities. With mMTC, millions of IoT sensor systems can be supported within a given location. By comparison, a 4G network could support perhaps tens of thousands.

Implementing new IoT networks can be complex and expensive. When evaluating projects, organisations need to focus on the total cost of ownership (TCO) - deployment, operation and maintenance - and not just up-front costs. TCO can only be determined after implementation. With the right technology partner, there is no doubt that investments in IoT, supported by 5G, will deliver exciting returns.

To learn more about 5G and the IoT, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Telit

Telit is a global leader in IoT enablement with an extensive portfolio of modules, connectivity services, software and platforms that empower millions of connected devices by delivering secure, integrated, end-to-end IoT solutions. Telit is trusted by customers and enables enterprises, OEMs and system integrators to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Telit.com

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/11/11/to-leverage-5g-for-iot-start-by-understanding-its-complexity/