Businesses in DC blame the government for the district’s empty offices

KOSTAS Fostieris grew wistful as he remembered the workday crowds that once flocked to Greek Deli & Catering, a small restaurant a few blocks from the White House that he has operated for 35 years. At lunch, the line would stretch down the block, Fostieris said. But then the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, and the lunch crowds vanished. They have yet to return. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel