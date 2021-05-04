Businessolver® Honored As Silver And Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced it won a Silver Stevie® Award and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program.

"This year's Stevie honorees," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher, "are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

Businessolver's Silver Stevie Award comes in the "Marketing Publications-Other Publications" category for its virtual 2021 Annual Enrollment Kit. Although Businessolver traditionally mails a physical kit to support its HR/benefits clients during the busy and stressful annual enrollment season, the company opted to "roll with it" and provide a virtual kit due to postal delays and health concerns amid COVID-19. Under the theme "EnROLL With It," the online kit offered activities for clients to do at home—while adapting to remote work and socially distanced life—to engage and energize them during their busiest time of year.

Businessolver's Bronze Stevie Award is in the "Most Valuable Corporate Response for COVID-19" category for its COVID-19-themed blog, "The New Normal." Launched within days of nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns during March 2020, "The New Normal" provided real-time support to HR leaders as they shaped their organizations' pandemic response. Resources included a live Q&A series "Freshly Brewed" featuring guidance on legal compliance and benefits strategy, videos from HR/benefits thought leaders on workforce safety and business continuity, and timely blog posts on diverse topics including remote work, telemedicine, and offboarding employees with empathy.

"Like so many organizations last year, Businessolver had to pivot quickly to meet the needs of the millions of lives depending on our system and service to guide them through last year's changing benefits landscape and legislation. We're proud we were able to meet the moment with the dedication and commitment to quality that our clients and their employees deserve," said Rae Shanahan, Businessolver Chief Strategy Officer. "We accept these honors from the American Business Awards as a humble affirmation of our guiding principle, 'Technology With Heart.'"

All U.S.-based organizations are eligible to submit nominations, regardless of size and industry. A record 3,800+ nominations were submitted this year for consideration. The 2021 awards will be presented virtually during a live event on June 30. Additional details about The American Business Awards and a full list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Bridget Mortland

Head of Marketing, Businessolver

515-273-1426

bmortland@businessolver.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businessolver-honored-as-silver-and-bronze-stevie-award-winner-in-2021-american-business-awards-301283648.html

SOURCE Businessolver