BusinessTECH Merges With Blockland 2019

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a sold-out 2018 event, this year's Blockland Solutions Conference has merged with MCPc's successful BusinessTECH event to form an even bigger, better and, bolder conference focused on today's two top tech topics – cybersecurity and blockchain. This don't miss event http://blocklandsolutions.com takes place December 9-11, 2019 in downtown Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center.

By merging the two Cleveland-based tech events, this year's conference will have more than 100 top speakers on different industry tracks including technology, government, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education and non-profit.

The Blockland Solutions Conference features an exciting lineup of industry experts and exceptional content including sessions like: "How to Protect Your Business by Thinking Like a Cybercriminal" presented by the FBI, "CEO Perspectives on Security & Risk", "Cyber Hygiene Best Practices", "Top 10 Security Projects for 2020", a special production of "Anatomy of a Breach- LIVE!", and more.

"Merging BusinessTECH with Blockland Solutions will provide a greatly enhanced and more meaningful experience. The 2018 Blockland Solutions conference exceeded everyone's expectations, and we will do that again this year by featuring the latest and smartest thinking on cybersecurity with an exceptional array of relevant content and actionable insights from truly thought-provoking speakers," said Andy Jones, Chief Executive Officer of MCPc.

If you are interested in learning from key industry leaders on the hottest topics of businesses today, consider attending this year's Blockland Solutions Conference. Registration is now open. To Save 20%, use Promo Code: Secure20. For more information or to register, visit BlocklandSolutions.com

About MCPc:

MCPc is a global data protection company that helps its clients achieve SecurityCertaintySM by delivering a comprehensive and integrated set of Advisory Services and Technical Solutions: Global Consulting & Assessments, Incident Response and Remediation, Secure Technology Procurement & Logistics, Managed Security Solutions, and Secure Technology Asset Disposition. https://www.mcpc.com

About Blockland Cleveland:

Blockland is an unprecedented, community-wide movement that seeks to make Cleveland one of the nation's front-running tech cities by building a collaborative technology ecosystem centered around blockchain thought leadership and other complementary technologies. Blockland is designed to connect developers, business leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, philanthropic organizations and universities to explore and accelerate the adoption and growth of this disruptive technology for the betterment of northeast Ohio. https://www.blocklandsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesstech-merges-with-blockland-2019-300949325.html

SOURCE MCPc