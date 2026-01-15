ButcherBox Launches 100% Grass-fed Beef Products In Target Stores

(RTTNews) - ButcherBox, a direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, Thursday announced that it is launching fresh 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products in the American retail giant Target (TGT) stores nationwide.

The product offering includes five fresh, 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products containing no antibiotics, no added hormones, with third-party animal welfare certifications, on the shelves of 1,463 Target locations across 326 cities.

This move aligns with Target's commitment to expanding its wellness-focused offerings, including in the food and beverage category.

As per ButcherBox data nearly 60 percent of Americans still make an average of 2.1 household trips to the grocery store per week, and to make their products more accessible the company is launching its product in the retail store, as Reba Hatcher, chief commercial officer at ButcherBox explains, "When we think about helping consumers solve the 4 p.m. question of, 'what's for dinner?' Whether a Target customer is seeing the ButcherBox brand for the first in the meat case, or a ButcherBox customer is stocking up in between their next delivery, this selection of products will aide in the dinner time dilemma most families face."

Further, the company has seen its revenue exceeded $570 million in 2025, more than 10 percent year-over-year growth and since its founding in 2015 it has delivered more than a billion meals to nearly two million households.