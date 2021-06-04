ButcherBox Partners with Instacart to Deliver High-Quality Meat to Americans

BOSTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox™, a leading brand of high-quality protein, today announced a partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, to make grass-fed beef, and other high-quality proteins more accessible to Americans across the U.S. The pilot program is now available for customers across the greater New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and Miami regions, with plans to roll out across the contiguous U.S. later this summer.

"ButcherBox was founded in 2015 with a mission to make high-quality protein more accessible to consumers across the U.S., and we've always had our eye on new ways consumers would interact with our brand aside just buying direct from us on ButcherBox.com," said Mike Salguero, founder of ButcherBox. "Our partnership with Instacart enables us to reach even more consumers with the click of a button."

The new ButcherBox storefront on Instacart enables customers to shop from 10 unique box configurations to meet their protein needs, which start at $99. Each box will include a variety of cuts across grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range, organic chicken, pork raised crate free, wild-caught Alaska sockeye salmon, and wild-caught scallops. Customers who order a ButcherBox via Instacart will have their box delivered directly to their door within one to four days after ordering. Boxes will be fulfilled by ButcherBox and shipped through third party delivery partners like FedEx, or a regional carrier.

"Instacart is committed to offering customers a wide selection of items and more ways to get exactly what they need from the retailers they know and love," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "With the addition of ButcherBox to the Instacart marketplace, we're making their curated, high-quality proteins even more accessible to customers nationwide. Whether planning a summertime BBQ or a weeknight dinner, we're continuing to help families get what they need through an effortless online grocery shopping experience."

To start browsing the ButcherBox storefront on Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store or download the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers can enter their zip code, select the ButcherBox storefront, and add a box to their cart for delivery within one to four days.

About ButcherBox

At ButcherBox, we believe in better. That's why we deliver 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to our members' doors. All of our products are humanely raised or sustainably caught and never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever. ButcherBox became a certified B Corp in 2020. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Kerin Norton

pr@butcherbox.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butcherbox-partners-with-instacart-to-deliver-high-quality-meat-to-americans-301305660.html

SOURCE ButcherBox