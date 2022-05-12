Butterfinger® Brings Exclusive Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery In-game Content to PUBG MOBILE Fans

Players who purchase participating Butterfinger Products can Score Special In-game Gear

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar and PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile video games, team up to celebrate its new Version 2.0 update by offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors. The three deliciously captivating items include a Butterfinger Parachute, Butterfinger Buggy and Butterfinger Set.

"We are thrilled to bring PUBG MOBILE fans fun new exclusive items," said Miguel Zorrilla, Senior Director of Marketing, Butterfinger. "Butterfinger is part of the gaming community and we are proud to work with great brands like PUBG MOBILE that offer unique and exciting experiences to gamers."

From now until August 31, 2022, players who purchase two Butterfinger bars or one Fun Size Butterfinger bag will be able to redeem an in-game featured accessory by following these easy steps:

Snap a picture of the receipt showing qualifying purchase, date & time and retailer

Go to GameWithButterfinger.com to register and upload receipt

Participant will be sent an offer item based on number of qualifying purchases

1st qualifying purchase receives a Butterfinger Parachute



2nd qualifying purchase receives a Butterfinger Buggy



3rd qualifying purchase receives a Butterfinger Set

"Our PUBG MOBILE players are always hungry for new in-game content, so we couldn't be more excited to partner with Butterfinger to offer fans this sweet new experience," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG MOBILE. "This collaboration uniquely incorporates Butterfinger's distinct design and charm into the PUBG MOBILE world – we can't wait for our players to start engaging with it."

During the collaboration, players will be able to participate in a special Butterfinger Login Challenge. Simply login to PUBG MOBILE to receive exclusive in-game rewards each day for a seven-day period. Rewards include a Butterfinger branded Space Gift, as well as other in-game items such as Supply Crate Coupons, RP Mission Cards and AG.

Butterfinger continues to help fans game better, #GameBetterWithButterfinger, by partnering with games like PUBG MOBILE, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XIV, Halo Infinite and fan-favorite streamers and creators to bring customers exclusive in-game content and experiences. For more information about this partnership, go to www.gamewithbutterfinger.com and follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . Butterfinger bars are available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug, and convenience stores.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

*OFFER ONLY AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Begins at 12:00 PM ET on 4/29/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/31/22. Must be a legal resident of 50 US/DC (excl. PR), at least 13 years old. Purchase either one (1) bag or two (2) bars of any Butterfinger, CRUNCH or Baby Ruth products in store or online in the same transaction ("Qualifying Purchase"), while supplies last. To redeem, visit gamewithbutterfinger.com and follow instructions to register and upload original Qualifying Purchase receipt by 4/29/22. Subject to verification, participant will be sent an offer item ("Offer Item") based on the number of Qualifying Purchases: 1 bag or 2 bars – a digital Butterfinger parachute (30,000 available; ARV $12 each); 2 bags or 4 bars – digital Butterfinger car skin (24,000 available; ARV $15 each); 3 bags or 6 bars – digital Butterfinger costume (19,200 available; $18 each). Offer Items are subject to availability and only available while supplies last. No more than 50,000 Offer Items will be available. Limit : 1 of each Offer Item per person. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Offer is subject to full Official Rules available at https://gamewithbutterfinger.com/en-us/Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the Offer at any time. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. ⓒ 2022 KRAFTON, Inc. All rights reserved. ⓒ 2018-2022 Tencent. All rights reserved.

