Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on May 13, 2021, before market open.

Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2021, to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at Events & Presentations.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

US domestic callers: (844) 558-0160

Outside US callers: (236) 714-3222

Please reference Conference ID 5883063

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 20, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and referencing Conference ID 5883063.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

