Butterfly Network to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York, NY, on May 23-25, 2022.

Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO and Heather C. Getz, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and an archived recording will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005073/en/