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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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21.07.2026 23:55:51
Butterfly Network's CEO Still Holds $51.3 Million in Stock After a 260% Run
Joseph Devivo, the president and CEO of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), sold nearly 212,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 20, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.56); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($6.69).Butterfly Network is a digital health enterprise headquartered in Burlington, operating within the medical devices sector. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 260% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its innovative ultrasound technology platform. Despite current operating losses, Butterfly Network is positioned as a disruptive player in portable medical imaging, targeting the substantial global ultrasound market with accessible, smartphone-integrated diagnostic solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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