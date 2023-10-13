13.10.2023 15:00:00

Butuka Academy: A Witness of the Friendship Along the "Belt and Road"

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As the first public service project under the BRI in Papua New Guinea (PNG), the Butuka Academy is the largest multi-functional school with the most advanced facilities in the South Pacific island countries. It provides more than 3,000 primary and secondary school students with access to education. The school also serves as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and PNG. Over the past decade, the BRI has achieved fruitful results and has become a popular international public good and a platform for international cooperation.

 A production of Qiushi Online (en.qstheory.cn) 

