30.06.2024 13:30:00
Buy, Sell, Hold: Amazon, Costco, and Walmart Stock Edition
U.S. retail is a multitrillion-dollar industry and a pillar of America's economy. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are industry titans and world-class stocks that have all outperformed the broader stock market over the years.These companies generate an astonishing $1.5 trillion in annual revenue. Their size gives them cost advantages that dominate smaller competitors, and they are poised to continue growing over the coming decades.However, their shares aren't all created equal. While all three are blue chip stocks, their varying price tags give investors much to consider. One of these stocks is a buy, one is a hold, and the other is a sell. Scroll down to see which one is which.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
