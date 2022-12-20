|
20.12.2022 11:10:00
Buy, Sell, or Hold Celsius Holdings at Its All-Time High?
Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) performance has been one of the stock market's few bright spots this year. Shares hit another record high just last week, in fact, despite the broad market's renewed weakness.The stock now has a 45% gain for the year so far, and a 170% run-up over the past two years. Indeed, Celsius shares are up by more than 2,000% since late 2019, making it one of the market's most rewarding stocks over that turbulent stretch.As the old saying goes, though, nothing lasts forever. Is Celsius Holdings still a buy after such a big, prolonged advance?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|107,88
|1,51%