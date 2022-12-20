Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 11:10:00

Buy, Sell, or Hold Celsius Holdings at Its All-Time High?

Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) performance has been one of the stock market's few bright spots this year. Shares hit another record high just last week, in fact, despite the broad market's renewed weakness.The stock now has a 45% gain for the year so far, and a 170% run-up over the past two years. Indeed, Celsius shares are up by more than 2,000% since late 2019, making it one of the market's most rewarding stocks over that turbulent stretch.As the old saying goes, though, nothing lasts forever. Is Celsius Holdings still a buy after such a big, prolonged advance?Continue reading
Celsius Holdings Inc 107,88 1,51% Celsius Holdings Inc

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger ebenfalls in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Donnerstag Gewinne das Bild . Auch der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls höher. In Fernost herrschte mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.

