Buy, Sell, or Hold CrowdStrike Stock

If you're a CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) investor like myself, you've had a rough few days. After approaching nearly $400 at the beginning of July, it tumbled significantly after an automatic update rendered some Windows-powered devices unable to run. Unfortunately, the stock took a hit after the news broke as investors headed for the exits due to fears that the company could lose a significant portion of its customer base. I have some of those same concerns, but I'm still working through exactly what I should do, as CrowdStrike 's platform is still far superior to anything else.As a shareholder, I have three options: Sell my shares, buy more stock, or wait and see what happens.