Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333

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15.05.2026 16:45:00

Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk at $46?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares have continued their underperformance -- losing 7.5% so far this year compared to the S&P 500 index's 8% gain.Of course, that's in the past. Current and potential Novo Nordisk shareholders want to know what to do now, with the stock price at about $46. To make that determination, you need to look closer at Novo Nordisk's fundamentals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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