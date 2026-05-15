Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
|
15.05.2026 16:45:00
Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk at $46?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares have continued their underperformance -- losing 7.5% so far this year compared to the S&P 500 index's 8% gain.Of course, that's in the past. Current and potential Novo Nordisk shareholders want to know what to do now, with the stock price at about $46. To make that determination, you need to look closer at Novo Nordisk's fundamentals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!