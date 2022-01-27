|
27.01.2022 15:57:03
Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?
After reaching a high of $141 in November, Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) share prices now hover around $63. Should you buy the dip, or take a pass?The company has seen a sharp acceleration in new users during the pandemic. Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb.Here's why I believe the stock is a buy at these levels.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
