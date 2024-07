Buy Alphabet Stock on This Dip. Here's Why.

There's no disputing that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is spending an uncomfortable amount of money. That's why its stock fell following the release of last quarter's results, in fact, despite topping revenue and profit estimates for the three-month stretch -- there's just a lot of cash coming right back out of its growing business.Maybe the market's lost some perspective here. Alphabet stock's recent pullback is arguably less of a warning and more of an opportunity to anyone willing to take a step back and see the bigger picture.It would be great if Google's parent was spending less and growing more. On balance though, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's got the right idea, and is balancing spending with potential. Moreover, his company is still showing strong, investment-worthy performance in the face of headwinds and stiff competition.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool