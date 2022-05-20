|
Buy Apple Stock for Resiliency During the Tech Sell-Off
The stock market has been a circus show in recent history, due to record-high inflation levels, the Fed's decision to raise interest rates in response, and lingering concerns in connection to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have backtracked 15% and 24% year to date, respectively, with no end to the negativism in sight.Even big tech has struggled, with premier companies Netflix and Meta Platforms posting weaker-than-anticipated financial reports in recent quarters. The panic has sent investors swarming to value stocks and safer assets for protection, leaving the technology sector drowning in the red. But as long-term investors, this doesn't mean that we should completely ignore tech stocks for the time being.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
