Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

31 March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 30 December 2022, the Board of Directors of Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 3 January 2023, up to and including 3 April 2023 for total maximum amount of SEK 25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date Number of shares acquired Lowest price paid (SEK) Highest price paid (SEK) Volume weighted average (SEK) 24 March 2023 3,200 33.40 33.95 33.82 27 March 2023 3,220 33.70 34.35 33.92 28 March 2023 3,265 30.45 35.30 31.47 29 March 2023 3,407 30.70 33.70 33.06 30 March 2023 3,470 33.40 34.80 34.12 16,562

The Company notes that the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers of Shares states that "the issuer’s purchase or sale of own shares may not exceed 25% of average daily turnover on the exchange” during the 20 days preceding the date of such purchase. The Company operates under a more conservative threshold of 15% of average daily turnover. On 29 March 2023, the Company briefly exceeded its internal threshold by 15 shares, which were then sold prior to market close in order to remain within its internal parameters.

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 31 March 2023 amounts to 352,481 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand investing into digital assets with our trusted, regulated, best-in-class product suite that provides investors with trust and transparency when accessing cryptocurrencies. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system and the way we interact digitally, and investors should be able to participate in this transformation. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF. CoinShares has multiple touchpoints with financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the AMF, JFSC and FINRA.

