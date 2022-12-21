|
21.12.2022 14:00:00
Buy Five Below Stock and Tractor Supply Stock for 2023? This Wall Street Firm Says Yes.
Wall Street is an almost continuous source of stock predictions as analysts scour the market for good ideas to give their clients. But this year has proven a challenge for even the best of them.Consider Bank of America's top stock picks for each of the market's sectors at the outset of 2022. Of these 11 picks, seven are down but beating the returns of the S&P 500. Not bad. But only one -- ExxonMobil -- is higher for the year. It's just a helpful reminder of how difficult it can be to pick good investments over a single year -- and especially during the difficult period that 2022 has proven to be. None of us knows the future, including yours truly.Continue reading
