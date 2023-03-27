|
27.03.2023 15:30:00
Buy Fox for Its TV Reach. Hold It for Tubi's Growth.
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) isn't exactly a widely held stock, and understandably so. Television was never a particularly high growth business. Now cord-cutting has the industry on the defensive.There are pockets of investment-worthy strength within the video entertainment arena, however. Fox is one of them. The combination of its network broadcast and its cable-only channels consistently boasts some of the highest-rated (read: "revenue-bearing") programming within the TV market.Meanwhile, its 2020 acquisition of ad-supported streaming platform Tubi is increasingly looking like a genius move. It has quadrupled its revenue since then, yet has only scratched the surface of what it could become.Continue reading
