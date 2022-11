Buy Home Depot or Lowe's on the Dip? This Stock Could Boost Your Returns Even More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) shares are down sharply, even more than the S&P 500. If you're an income-focused investor, it's not a bad idea to think about those two companies. However, for investors looking for the highest potential returns, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case that Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) could deliver far better gains going forward. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 1, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 1, 2022.