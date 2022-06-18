|
18.06.2022 10:00:12
Buy now, pay later: your rights over refunds as Missguided collapses
The fashion brand is not paying buyers back – but big finance firms say they will return cashBuy now, pay later (BNPL) firms have pledged to refund shoppers affected by the collapse of the fast-fashion retailer Missguided.The online clothing brand entered administration on 30 May owing suppliers millions of pounds and leaving customers in the dark about orders and refunds. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
