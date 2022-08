Buy now, pay later firms in UK warned over influencer ads on social media

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Financial Conduct Authority will take action if posts do not inform consumers of debt risksThe city watchdog has informed buy now , pay later firms such as Klarna and Clearpay that it has seen online ads and posts by social media influencers that break rules by not warning of risks such as taking on unaffordable debt.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to companies in the multibillion-pound buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector promising to take action over unfair and misleading promotions, with more consumers looking into using such services as the cost of living soars. Continue reading...