29.01.2022 20:30:07
Buy now, pay later grocery schemes are a ‘debt trap’ for struggling families
UK regulators say the latest surge in interest-free credit does not offer enough protection for those who are slipping into debitFamilies hit by the cost-of-living crisis are being targeted by credit firms offering “buy now, pay later” deals on weekly groceries, pet food and hot drinks.Shoppers are urged to spread their payments for staple foods and treats to help cope with “these difficult times”. One promotion states: “Regardless of your credit rating, we will offer you a tonne of credit to do your shopping with.” Continue reading...
