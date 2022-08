Buy Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Homebuyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are definite benefits to owning a home rather than renting one. Not only can homeownership lend to more financial stability, but there's something to be said for getting to call the shots rather than follow the rules a landlord establishes.But even if you're not looking to buy a home to live in yourself -- say, you're an investor looking to add another rental property to your real estate investing portfolio -- there are benefits to having another living space in your name. That shouldn't, however, tempt you to rush out and make an offer on a home today.Quite the contrary -- today's housing market favors sellers in a very big way. And so it could pay to sit tight and try again in a year.Continue reading