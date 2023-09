Buy or Sell: Enbridge Stock Hits 2-Year Low After Dominion Deal

Canadian pipeline giant, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), dropped big news on Sept. 5 when it announced the $14 billion acquisition (including debt) of three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The deal makes Enbridge North America's largest natural gas utility franchise.Enbridge believes the deal is a win for shareholders, but investors didn't react favorably, sending the stock down 5.9% to a two-year low. The sell-off pole-vaulted Enbridge 's dividend yield to 7.9%, making it an intriguing high-yield dividend stock. Let's look at the impact of the deal, what it means for Enbridge , and if the stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel