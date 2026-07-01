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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 11:12:00
Buy SpaceX Stock Before It Soars, Says Wall Street. A $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth This Much in a Year.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12. It was the largest IPO (initial public offering) in history by two metrics: The company raised a record $75 billion, and its market value was a record $1.7 trillion at the IPO price of $135 per share.As of June 30, SpaceX trades at $170 per share, about 26% above its IPO price and 16% below its post-IPO peak. But Wall Street thinks the stock is undervalued. Among 11 analysts following the company, SpaceX has a median target price is $227 per share, implying 33% upside from its current price.If the Wall Street consensus is correct, $10,000 invested in SpaceX today would be worth about $13,300 by July 2027. But history says the stock could plunge in the coming months. Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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