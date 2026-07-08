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08.07.2026 08:40:00

Buy SpaceX Stock Before It Soars 435% to $10 Trillion, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, has quickly become one of the most noteworthy stocks to hit the market in some time. The rocket launch, satellite communications, and artificial intelligence (AI) company saw insatiable demand ahead of its public debut. Despite raising $85.7 billion, the offering was more than four times oversubscribed, according to reports. Put another way, demand was more than four times the available shares. It's easy to understand why. Investors are looking to get in on the ground floor of a once-in-a-generation company and ride the stock to new heights. After creating reusable rockets, SpaceX has plans to launch data centers into space, which could potentially be a game changer.One Wall Street analyst called SpaceX "one of the defining industrial infrastructure companies of the 21st century," with more than 400% potential upside, which would push its market cap to more than $10 trillion. Let's take a look to see if he's right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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