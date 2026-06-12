Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
12.06.2026 18:15:00
Buy SpaceX Stock on Day 1 -- But Only if You Can Answer These 3 Questions
It's finally here. In fact, by the time you're reading this, the long-awaited and much-ballyhooed initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares may be complete, with the stock now trading on the Nasdaq exchange. At what price it's trading is anyone's guess.There's the rub, of course. It's statistically unlikely that you will be -- or were -- one of the lucky few retail investors able to participate in the actual IPO. That means your only option is to buy it on the open market, at the market price.If you feel like you just have to, by all means, do so. Just make sure you're willing and able to honestly answer "yes" to these three questions first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!