|
06.12.2022 17:00:00
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
In the world of business, providing customers with amazing products and/or services alone can be a recipe for success. But when this is paired with masterful marketing, that success can be taken to a stratospheric level.Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the best examples of a company that has done both of these things. With that in mind, let's dig into the coffee behemoth's fundamentals and valuation to better understand why it is a buy for dividend-growth investors.Since its founding in 1971, Starbucks has grown from just a single store to more than 35,700 as of Oct. 2. This incredible ascension to become the top coffee chain in the world was the result of two factors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!