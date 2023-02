Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some top stocks haven't started 2023 on the right foot. But here's the good news: That offers an investment opportunity. Buying on the dip often allows investors to get in on a fabulous long-term story at a bargain price. These particular stocks may not deliver for you right away. But they offer potential for explosive growth over time.So, which high-potential stocks should you buy on the dip right now? I've got two great candidates. One is a retailer that's launched a second growth plan after meeting all of the goals of its first plan. And the second is a global leader in robotic surgery that's been generating billions of dollars in earnings. Let's check out these promising stocks now.Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has the brand strength and loyal fans to help it meet the goals of its latest growth plan. How can I be so sure? Let's look at what the maker of yoga-inspired clothing has done so far.Continue reading