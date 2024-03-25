|
25.03.2024 19:36:00
Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock? Forget It -- Here's Why.
With the Nasdaq Composite index in record territory these days, investors might think that all growth-focused businesses are soaring in value. That's just not true.Take Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The once high-flying electric vehicle (EV) stock is driving in the wrong direction. Shares are down 31% this year and off 58% from their all-time high, which was set in November 2021.Contrarian investors might be thinking it's the perfect time to buy the dip on Tesla. I'd think twice about this course of action. Here's why.
