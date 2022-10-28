|
28.10.2022 11:35:00
Buy the Dip on These 3 Dow Stocks Down Over 30% in 2022
The market sell-off of 2022 has been challenging for all, but for investors with a long time horizon, it has created the opportunity to buy some blue chip stocks at significant discounts to where they were at the start of the year. And there's no better place to look for blue chips than the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Many investors view the 30 stocks that make up the Dow as the bluest of blue chips, and it is a good starting point for looking for investment opportunities because membership in the Dow essentially screens out low-quality companies.While the criteria for admission into this exclusive index isn't as concrete as you might expect, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the company that compiles the index, says that companies must be profitable at time of admission, must be members of the S&P 500 (which has its own stringent selection criteria), and must have an "excellent reputation," demonstrate "sustained growth" over time, and be "of interest to a large number of investors."Continue reading
