Buy the Dip on These 3 Healthcare Stocks

With the S&P 500 down over 23% year to date, investors looking for safety are eyeing the healthcare industry. Indeed, the S&P 500 Healthcare index is down just under 15% since the start of the year, outpacing the broader markets. People will need healthcare regardless of the economy, making the sector a great place to invest right now.Our contributors identified three companies that they believe are on sale right now: Vir Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: VIR), OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): Vir Bio is down about 45% in 2022, but it is one of my highest-confidence positions in healthcare right now. When the Food and Drug Administration gave Vir -- and its partner, GlaxoSmithKline -- an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab (trademark Xevudy), demand for the drug skyrocketed.