28.05.2022 14:30:00
Buy the Dip on This Dividend Aristocrat
Consumer staples company Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) has joined a growing list of companies that have seen their stock punished after reporting soft guidance in their recent earnings reports. Shares are down almost 15% from their highs of $105 a share.Investors are worried about a lot right now; companies are talking about a weakening economy, the war in Europe continues, and inflation is hitting consumers' wallets.You can use this to your advantage. Here is why investors should consider buying shares of this Dividend Aristocrat if they continue falling.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
