02.08.2022 11:45:00
Buy the Dip on This Fintech Stock During the Nasdaq Bear Market?
The war on cash, a phrase that refers to the shift from physical currency to digital payments, is in full motion. By 2030, the mobile payment market is forecast to reach $588 billion, equal to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% from 2022, according to Grand View Research. Understanding that secular trend, prudent investors should be very intrigued after having watched the Nasdaq Composite tumble 21% since the start of the year.With many financial technology (fintech) stocks now trading at record lows, long-term investors have many promising buying opportunities. One company in particular, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has grabbed my attention of late. The fintech giant is not only highly profitable and cash-flow positive, but it also reigns over 50.3% of the online payment processing environment. And despite its top-end positioning in a massive secular growth market, the company has shed 53% of its value year to date. Let's dive into PayPal's situation and determine whether it's a smart investment right now.Continue reading
